2019 One year ago today
Cyclist Albert Harrison, of Moscow, set a new course record with a finishing time of 43 minutes, 47.64 seconds in the annual 13-mile “Just for the Hill of it” bicycle race in White Bird, Idaho, over the weekend. Forty-seven riders registered for the event, with 39 finishing. … The Arboretum Associates held its first Science Saturday in the Red Barn at the University of Idaho Arboretum and Botanical Garden in Moscow. This session focused on amphibians and reptiles that live in the arboretum.
2015 Five years ago today
Artisans at the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown held its annual exhibition for photographers, featuring photos of the Palouse region. … The annual Future Farmers of America state competition, held at the University of Idaho, had a record-breaking turnout. More than 900 members from all areas of Idaho took part in the competition — a significant increase from 705 members in 2014.
2010 10 years ago today
John and Darlene Smith plan to celebrate 40 years of marriage with friends, family and fireworks in Genesee. John and Darlene were married in Moscow on June 13, 1970. … Moscow’s newest bus service began operating its first Saturday route. Valley Transit partnered with the city to get residents to and from the Moscow Farmers Market.