2019 One year ago today
Two former Washington State University students with a shared passion decided to quit their full-time jobs and pursue their dream of bringing craft coffee to the Palouse. Owners Kyle O’Malley and Grant Schoenlein launched Kamiak Coffee Co. in Moscow on Oct. 2 … Because of the large number of registered voters in the Troy area, precinct 29 has now been split creating Troy North 29 and Troy South 39, according to a press release from Latah County.
2015 Five years ago today
Keely Emerine-Mix has been spending time in front of the Eastside Marketplace, where, since Feb. 12, she’s protested the showings of the film “50 Shades of Grey.” … The city of Moscow will be among communities vying for cash prizes of as much as $3 million to pay for runway realignment of Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. Councilors approved a plan for the city to join with airport officials, the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and other area representatives to enter the America’s Best Communities campaign.
2010 10 years ago today
Washington State University officials, along with members of the Red Cross, have continued to assist the students who were displaced by a fire in the Chief Joseph Village apartments. According to a news release, many of the students have now been assigned a temporarily living space in McEachern Hall on campus. … About 2,600 University of Idaho employees statewide will take some unpaid time off this spring as part of the UI’s new tiered furlough plan. UI President Duane Nellis announced the plan after several months of discussion about how to deal with mounting revenue shortfalls, including two state budget holdbacks this year.
1995 25 years ago today
Legal wrangling between Latah and Kootenai counties could set a statewide precedent and help clarify somewhat confusing county indigent laws. At issue is which county is responsible for the $4,000 indigent medical bills of a woman who lives in Moscow during the school year. The woman qualifies for indigent assistance for her emergency gall bladder surgery.