2019 One year ago today
Members of the Association of Idaho Cities elected Genesee Mayor Steve Odenborg as director of District 2 for 2019-21. The AIC is a nonpartisan and nonprofit corporation that works to influence policies and provide education, training and technical assistance to elected officials and staff in Idaho. … Moscow won a City Achievement Award for its chemical-free weed control project, which uses a saturated steam unit to control weeds on sidewalks, streets and stormwater detention ponds.
2015 Five years ago today
Greg and Caridwen Spatz from Spokane will perform their fiddle, bouzouki, banjo and vocals that blend Celtic, eastern European, French Canadian, old-time and bluegrass at the Dahmen Barn’s second summer concert. … Moscow High School senior Tucker Goodwin was given the opportunity of creating nine bike racks for use around town by his metal shop teacher.
2010 Ten years ago today
The Moscow Food Co-op installed a soup and salad bar that cost $27,000 to purchase and install. … Washington State hurdler Jeshua Anderson ran the second-fastest time in the men’s 400 hurdles first round on Thursday at the U.S. outdoor championships.