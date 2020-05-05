2019 One year ago today
A fire heavily damaged the interior of Cougar Laser Arena on South Grand Avenue and it’s believed to be arson, according to a Facebook post by the business. Firefighters were called to the scene after a report of smoke coming out of the building, which also houses Wysup Imports and More. … The Washington State University Board of Regents approved the design and construction of a 40,000-square-foot, $30.4 million academic building for undergraduate studies in biology, chemistry and STEM fields on the Tri-Cities campus. The building will be funded by the Washington Legislature.
2015 Five years ago today
Ras Ible is walking across the United States to raise awareness for medical marijuana. The Palouse was one of the first checkpoints on his journey, which began in mid-April in Spokane. He could be seen pulling his 300 to 350 pound “homemade RV” on the side of the Palouse’s highways and streets. Ible, 57, left the Palouse last week and is working his way to U.S. Highway 101, which he’ll follow to southern California. … Experts are predicting above normal potential for wildland fires for the Northwest during the coming summer months. According to the United States Drought Monitor, the majority of Idaho, eastern Washington and northeastern Oregon range from abnormally dry to moderate and severe drought levels.
2010 10 years ago today
Washington State University President Elson S. Floyd will soon see two vacancies in the university’s leadership team with the departure of Brenda Wilson-Hale, vice president for university development, and Greg Royer, vice president for business and finance. Floyd said the university’s fiscal crisis has not allowed for salary increases and some of the best and brightest will leave the university. … The Pullman High School track and field teams each picked up Great Northern League wins against Clarkston in Pullman this week. The Greyhound boys won, 108-36, while the girls defeated the Bantams, 102-34.