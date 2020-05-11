2019 One year ago today
Born and raised in Lewiston, now graduating with two degrees from the University of Idaho, Nicole Amundson will soon take up a position at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, with an eye on a career that crosses international borders.
2015 Five years ago today
There was standing room only available in Beasley Coliseum during the 2015 commencement exercises as Washington State University seniors donned graduation regalia to celebrate their achievements. About 3,023 students took part in the exercises, which WSU President Elson Floyd said boasted the largest graduating class in the history of the university. … After more than three years of fundraising, saving and working toward a field on Military Hill, the Pullman Youth Baseball’s Pony League will play its first game on the new diamond. This week, volunteers on medium weight machinery smoothed the field as a part of the league’s project — driven to quick completion by a winning entry in KXLY TV’s Diamonds and Dreams Extreme Team contest.
2010 10 years ago today
Running is something spiritual for Scott McMurtrey, even though that’s an idea he used to laugh at. McMurtrey’s dive into the sport of ultramarathon running has been incredible. Most distance runners start gradually, running a 5K, then a 10K, a half-marathon, then a marathon, but he skipped ahead. Now, he races all over the world.
2005 15 years ago today
Latah County commissioners issued a disaster declaration as damages from Monday’s flash floods continue to be reported. Despite the sunshine that followed the rain, the declaration will remain in effect for 30 days. The declaration could open funding sources to the owners of damaged property.