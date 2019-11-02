2018 One year ago today
A.B. McDonald Elementary School in Moscow celebrated 50 years with a community-inclusive open-house, but something was missing. Despite their efforts, staff were unable to locate a time capsule scheduled to be unsealed during the event. The capsule would have been buried in the first days of the school in 1968. … Colton and Uniontown have a new free resource for anyone looking for food, household supplies and even entertainment options. Residents can now access a “Sharing Corner” located outside Uniontown City Hall and inside the Colton Post Office.
2014 Five years ago today
The large duck pond at Pullman’s Sunnyside Park and trees filled with leaves of vivid fall colors provide a lovely setting for outdoor exercise. The Pumpkin Dash held there also offered conditions some runners enjoy — cold, damp weather. … The “Science Saturday” series at the Palouse Discovery Science Center in Pullman had a linking theme with the preceding week of presentations titled “Spooky Science.” And children visiting the center showed plenty of enthusiasm as they blew wet wads of paper through a straw, simulating the way a type of fungus releases its spores to find a new host.
2009 10 years ago today
The Pullman School District has released to its schools a 10-percent holdback it ordered in early March. Superintendent Paul Sturm said the holdbacks, which amount to $30,000, were recently returned to the schools’ 2009-10 operating budgets. … Latah County officials are working to preserve jobs in the face of a 6-percent budget holdback request from the county commissioners last week. The order came less than one month into the county’s 2010 fiscal year. The commissioners unanimously approved a $14.6 million budget in August that went into effect Oct. 1.
1994 25 years ago today
In a continued fight to increase the percentage of county money allotted to his department, Latah County Sheriff Joe Overstreat said he won’t back down. Overstreet said he wants to give an across-the-board 6 percent increase to the entire department . … The rain may have stopped a sidewalk painting party but it didn’t stop the community spirit that prompted an impromptu Halloween party for area children. Uniontown children who submitted designs for a barn mural contest were supposed to paint their creations on the downtown sidewalks.