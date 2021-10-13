2020 One year ago today
Moscow’s K-12 schools received some extra help instructing students about the history of America’s native peoples Monday, in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day. In light of the pandemic, organizers said they wanted to find other ways to honor the history of Native Americans without creating a public health risk. In lieu of a gathering, the Moscow Human Rights Commission elected to do two things: Set up an exhibit featuring native authors at the Moscow Public Library and work with educators to create materials to offer to local schools to educate students about the indigenous peoples of the United States. ... Since his arrival at Washington State University as a freshman, the owner of vintage clothing store Dante’s Deal’s has poured whatever spare time he had into growing his business. Between majoring in sport management at WSU, working for the university’s athletic department and refereeing three high school sports, Dante Ludlow still found the time to take a lucrative hobby and transform it into an online and brick-and-mortar store located in Pullman.
2016 Five years ago today
The Genesee Food Bank is looking for a new location after it learned that it would have to relocate from its current home in the basement of the old Catholic school at 732 W. Walnut St. in Genesee. The food bank’s manager, Jenni Lords, said the owner of the building told her the food bank must vacate the building because he is planning on improving plumbing in the building. ... The Potlatch School District recently spent more than $160,000 to replace the roof on its high school, despite the fact that school officials had recently asked the public for nearly $15 million to replace the aging building. The school district paid $160,503 for the high school roof and another $112,733 to replace the middle school roof, but those costs pale in comparison to the $14.78 million the district was asking for in a bond levy that voters rejected on May 17.
2011 10 years ago today
Malcolm Renfrew was just getting to his cupcake on a recent afternoon when a trio of University of Idaho marching band trombone players entered the Good Samaritan Village dining room to give him a musical present in honor of his 101st birthday. A former chemist, UI professor and trombonist, Renfrew clapped along to “Happy Birthday,” “For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow” and the Vandal fight song before being presented with a 2006 Lionel Hampton International Jazz Festival Trombone Factory T-shirt. “I always thought that these events were imaginary,” Renfrew said of his many honors over his 101 years, “that I had dreamed them. I really am flattered by this.”