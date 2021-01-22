2020 One year ago today
Now in its third month of operation, Latah Recovery Center in downtown Moscow is fast becoming an indispensable community resource, according to Joyce Lyons, project manager for the crisis center. Lyons said the center caters to the needs of those experiencing mental or behavioral health crises. … The YMCA of the Palouse, based in Pullman, is asking people from around the region to fill out a community needs assessment on its website. Director of Programs Josh Paparazzo said the survey will serve as a “roadmap” that could lead to the YMCA introducing additional services for the public.
2016 Five years ago today
What started as a $10,000 grant to start a rinsing station for recyclable milk cartons more than three years ago has sparked a districtwide effort in sustainability. Almost four years ago, the Genesee School District switched from serving milk in traditional paper cartons to plastic bottles in the school cafeteria. The plastic bottles were being thrown away into the regular garbage bins, said Donna Wommack, a fourth-grade teacher in Genesee. Wommack said she and fifth-grade teacher Tauna Johnson applied for and were awarded the grant which was used to develop a recycling facility in the school lunchroom. … The Moscow Urban Renewal Agency hopes to complete a strategic plan document by the end of the year that prioritizes and details some of the $40 million worth of projects now being planned, as well as unidentified projects during the next few years.
2011 10 years ago today
Residents are going to see some changes to Moscow’s French cuisine restaurant, West of Paris. Owners of Nectar, Brett and Nikki Woodland, have purchased the business and are currently learning the ropes to take over the restaurant. Brett said dinner pricing and selection at the new business won’t change much. The big difference is the couple plan to incorporate a lower-priced breakfast and lunch menu to be served seven days a week that will include American and French selections. … Pullman may soon get a new face as plans to create a small park on Davis Way develops. The Pullman Arts Commission proposed the Davis Way park and recently got permission from the Pullman City Council to work with the Community Action Center, which owns adjoining property.