2018 One year ago today
When 7-year-old Levi Goodan was moved to tears by the scope and scale of the litter he found on an Atlantic beach, his mother told him he should do something about it. With the help of his mother, Kim Burwick, Levi has since formed a student group at Moscow Charter School called “Climate Cats” and filmed a 3-minute documentary in which he beseeches viewers to “Please stop littering, people.” … It might feel like the most wonderful time of the year, but an impression reporters got in a recruiting-talk sit down with Idaho coach Paul Petrino suggests that the merriment is yet to come. To him, it seems spring can’t arrive soon enough. Then, he’ll get to test out his 13 new Vandals.
2014 Five years ago today
Drivers rolling in either direction along U.S. Highway 95 on the south end of Moscow could see more than a dozen demonstrators on each side of the road near its intersection with Palouse River Drive. Most of the demonstrators were members of the Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition, a group that has been fighting against the Idaho Transportation Department’s preferred realignment route — a 6½-mile span from Moscow to Thorncreek Road titled “E2.” … Some consider Tom Lamar’s departure from Moscow City Council the end of a chapter in local governance — a period characterized by many as an era dominated by anti-growth views and too much focus on social and environmental issues.
2009 10 years ago today
Whitepine School District officials have reason to celebrate 2009 despite it being a year marred by mounting budget cuts and revenue shortfalls. They recently learned Deary School was the only one in Latah County to be named one of America’s Best High Schools by U.S. News & World Report, and it’s only one of 19 schools in Idaho to receive the honor. … With the country’s economy in a downward spiral and local economies following suit, Whitman County Auditor Eunice Coker said she and six other elected department heads wrote a letter to commissioners suggesting a plan of attack for the county’s deficit. It’s not every year department heads get together to form a unified recommendation for commissioners, County Prosecutor Denis Tracy said.
1994 25 years ago today
A thief or thieves have burglarized at least a dozen vehicles since early December by breaking out a window and cleaning out the stereo equipment or similar valuables, according to Washington State University Police records. More than $4,300 in compact disc players, compact discs, speakers and windows have been stolen. … Justin Havens thought he filled out every form. But the end of the immigration paper trail is nowhere in sight and neither is his wife or child. Haven, a 28-year-old Moscow resident, said he has tried every avenue, completed almost every form and application, spent money he doesn’t have and still remains separated from his wife, Luisa, and daughter Ailyn, who are in Honduras.