2019 One year ago today
The Pullman Public Schools Board of Directors awarded its annual Dedicated Teacher Award to Amy Bumpus, an English and language arts teacher at Lincoln Middle School. Bumpus was nominated by LMS Principal Cameron Grow, who said Bumpus strives to ensure that students at all levels are successful. … The Moscow police station bond, Bovill mayor recall and the Whitepine Joint School District supplemental levy elections are all this week. Moscow residents can cast their vote for or against the 10-year, $9.64 million general obligation bond to fund the construction of a new police station and remodeling of the existing police station and Paul Mann Building.
2015 Five years ago today
Both the Pullman girls and boys teams took second at the Great Northern League district tournament at Meadow Wood Golf Course. The Pullman girls and boys were each edged by Clarkston. … For a military member like himself, Washington State University student and Air Force veteran Thomas Dill said memorials such as the one at WSU are sacred because they represent the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice. Dill left the military last spring and decided to finish his college education. This Memorial Day, he will reflect on his service.
2010 10 years ago today
Washington State University Athletic Director Bill Moos said officials will probably announce what the next steps of Phase III of the Martin Stadium renovation project will be sometime during the summer. ... Over the course of the month, Gary Kendall has had a film crew from the Tokyo Broadcasting System shoot a five-episode Japanese miniseries titled “Japanese Americans” at his home and the crew will also shoot at the University of Idaho’s campus in Moscow. The crew has also shot other local homes, properties and businesses in towns including downtown Colfax, Palouse and Farmington.