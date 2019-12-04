2018 One year ago today
About 8 acres of land just north of the Moscow city limits off North Polk Street Extension will likely become a Latah County park thanks to the man who lives on the property. Reo Lloyd, 69, signed a gift deed with reservation of life estate with the county, which means Lloyd offered to donate his 8.34 acres to the county to be used as a park once he dies, said Brad Rudley, Latah County chief civil deputy prosecuting attorney. … A few weeks after two lawsuits were filed alleging Pullman police officers used excessive force when making arrests, PPD Patrol Sgt. Greg Umbright says officers are trained to use the least amount of force needed, but situations can quickly escalate. Umbright spoke to the Pullman Police Advisory Committee during a discussion on the use of force.
2014 Five years ago today
After fielding numerous concerns from residents, the city of Palouse is raising the limit on the number of chickens allowed per household to 20. The limit doubles the previous limit set by the City Council. … The fundraising committee for Moscow School District’s McCall Outdoor Science School has stepped up its game this year. A part of the district’s Parents Support Team, the committee began raising funds for MOSS more than a year ago to help struggling Moscow families afford the sixth-grade trip, which costs $290 per student.
2009 10 years ago today
With a utility belt, special uniform and mission to protect peace and justice, a police officer is kind of like a superhero. All that’s missing is the cape. That’s the analogy Officer Rick Whitmore of the Moscow Police Department used to describe his job to kindergartners from Palouse Prairie School who visited the department. … Bishop Place Senior Living Center resident Betty Lee loves the colors, textures and patterns of fabric. Lee, along with seven or eight other residents, make pillows and scarves from fleece — some in Cougar or Greyhound colors — to donate to the Community Action Center.
1994 25 years ago today
The Christmas Grinch has made his first appearance in Moscow, and more visits are expected. Sandi Klinger got an early dose of the holiday spirit and put lights out on the small pine tree in her front yard almost two weeks ago. Then Klinger came home and found someone had stolen her symbol of the holidays. The lights were gone. Klinger said she knows the $3 stolen lights are not a big deal, but said it is still upsetting.