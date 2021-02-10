2020 One year ago today
The Idaho Legislature apparently won’t be eliminating the sales tax on groceries this year. The House Revenue and Taxation Committee declined to even introduce two bills that would have repealed the 6-percent tax, along with the related grocery tax credit. A third proposal was withdrawn without a vote. That’s a sharp turnaround from three years ago, when a majority of lawmakers in both parties voted to eliminate the tax — only to see the effort stall when it was vetoed by Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter. … Moscow’s Village Centre Cinemas will soon be the only movie theater in the area with reclining chairs. Sean Warner, Village Centre Cinemas chief operating officer, said the roughly 520 chairs in the five auditoriums at the Eastside Marketplace theater will be removed and 265 black reclining chairs will replace them, hopefully by mid-March, he said.
2016 Five years ago today
A two-vehicle collision around at the intersection of South Grand Avenue and Bishop Boulevard in Pullman has shut down the heavily traveled roadway. Pullman Police Cmdr. Chris Tennant is recommending drivers find alternate routes to avoid the area. One driver was transported by helicopter to Deaconess Hospital in Spokane. The second driver was transported by ambulance to Pullman Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. … The Pullman School District is free to move forward with its plan for a fourth elementary school after 67.68 percent of voters cast their ballots in support of a $23.5 million bond. Construction bonds in Washington state require a supermajority of 60 percent to pass. “It’s exceptional news — it’s excellent news for the school district,” Pullman School District Superintendent Paul Sturm said. “We know the bond in particular was an uphill climb.”
2011 10 years ago today
More than 200 people crowded into the Idaho Capitol for a hearing on a bill to void President Obama’s health care overhaul, an effort that invokes the spirit of a 200-year-old state’s rights doctrine championed by federal government foes but found unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court. The measure being pushed by conservative Republicans would forbid Idaho agencies from putting the 2009 federal law into effect — a declaration of state sovereignty over what the bill’s advocates call a federal power grab. It could mean returning money that Idaho has already received to enact some aspects of the federal law.