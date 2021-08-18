2020 One year ago today
Washington State University announced an independent investigation found no evidence of discrimination in the departure of former WSU Provost Mitzi Montoya. After Montoya left her WSU post in 2019, emails surfaced in which she described receiving sexist performance reviews and resistance from other administrators as she sought to streamline decision making in the university system. WSU hired a law firm to review how Montoya was treated, including allegations of gender bias surrounding the decision to end her appointment as provost. ... The Idaho State Board of Education received an update from K-12 and postsecondary education leaders across the state during a special board meeting as they discussed reopening plans and challenges stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. During the higher education portion of the meeting, the University of Idaho and Lewis-Clark State College announced that around 70 percent of their students will take part in face-to-face instruction this fall.
2016 Five years ago today
Washington State University and the University of Idaho will join more than 1,000 smoke-free college and university campuses nationwide this academic year. The UI’s tobacco-free campus rule took effect July 1 and includes a ban on cigarettes, cigars, pipes, electronic nicotine delivery systems, hookah, all forms of smokeless tobacco, clove cigarettes and alternative products made primarily with tobacco, according to the policy. ... Palouse area farmers are seeing increased yields this year, but the summer’s unusual weather may have significantly decreased the worth of the region’s crops. Many farmers throughout the Northwest are experiencing what is called “falling numbers,” which is when the quality of starch in wheat decreases because of unfavorable weather and temperatures while kernels are developing. The result is the functionality of the wheat is compromised — much of it is unfit for baking — and thus unattractive to buyers.
2011 10 years ago today
Nearly five years ago, Type 1 diabetes changed the trajectory of Courtney Sams’ life. The lifelong Genesee resident, now 18, Sams was assigned a senior project this past year at Genesee School — the first year of the new graduation requirement — and she decided to share her experiences with other young diabetes patients in a tangible way. Sams redesigning the Gritman Juvenile diabetes notebooks with bright colors and graphics. She also added information both about herself and celebrities who have diabetes so children and teenagers could have someone to relate to. ... There will be a few extra faces at Washington State University this semester. Enrollment numbers are up at WSU, with about 4,200 freshmen moving in this week — hundreds more than usual. The incoming class is WSU’s largest ever, with school officials calling the increase an “aggressive, strategic” move. The university accepted more students this fall in the hope that more tuition will make up for state budget cuts.