2020 One year ago today
Members of the public expressed support for the Pullman city government’s effort to make streets safer for vehicles, pedestrians, public transportation and bicyclists. They also offered suggestions for how to make Pullman multimodal friendly. At a City Council meeting, councilors, too, expressed support for the draft Complete Streets policy and ordinance the city wrote to start planning for future street and sidewalk projects. … The 49-year-old Moscow man who led police on three high-speed pursuits in October before being arrested on the University of Idaho campus was sentenced to at least two years in prison in Latah County 2nd District Court in Moscow.
2016 Five years ago today
Paths and sidewalks throughout Moscow were well-used as hundreds of school children made their way to class on foot, bicycles and scooters as part of the Safe Routes to School’s annual Polar Walk. … Oakesdale School District Superintendent Jacob Dingman has been waiting for more than a week for a response from the Whitman County auditor after at least two dozen incorrect ballots were sent to voters in Oakesdale. Voters in the school district were supposed to receive ballots featuring a levy the district wants to use to finance maintenance and operations expenses, but at least 24 voters received ballots intended for residents of Tekoa.
2011 10 years ago today
A red 1959 Cadillac convertible was stolen under the cover of darkness from J. Willard Gwinn’s rural property west of Garfield. He had just sat down for his supper as the thieves, unknown to him, pulled the car out of its shed. Investigators from the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with law enforcement agencies in the Tri-Cities area, recovered the Cadillac in Benton City, Wash. … Down by as many as 13 points in the second half, the Washington State women’s basketball team rallied to defeat the Oregon State Beavers, 67-64, at Beasley Coliseum. The comeback was the fourth largest in program history.