2019 One year ago today
Latah County commissioners granted its second-ever economic development property tax exemption. Strada Education Network, a national nonprofit that connects individuals to educational opportunities and careers, and which purchased Moscow’s Emsi last year, was the recipient of the tax incentive. Last year, longtime Moscow business Northwest River Supplies became the first tax-exempt Latah County business granted authority by the county commissioners. … The University of Idaho Vandal Marching Band members will head into their 100th homecoming halftime show with a new trick up their sleeve — triangles that light up when struck. Similar in concept to the eyewear LEDs student musicians have worn in previous shows, the devices will add a light show component to the band’s performance.
2015 Five years ago today
Pam Dabolt, who spent 30 years in marketing and sales of medical and science equipment, recently made a big career change. In May she opened Palouse Country Candy in downtown Pullman. It’s a very different business, but one Dabolt has welcomed with delight, and not just because she’s always been a closet chocoholic. A 20-year Oakesdale resident, Dabolt said she’s long dreamed of owning her own small business. … Months after moving off campus and into its new location at the corner of Main Street and Stadium Way in Pullman, Zoe Coffeehouse & Pub is getting a new look. And it’s more than just a face-lift. From the booths, furniture and the ceiling to a new drive-thru window and exterior, long-time customers will notice a lot has changed. “We’re keeping the final look a surprise for the most part,” manager Trevor Vaught said. “We want customers to be surprised by the transformation.”
2010 10 years ago today
Henry Fonseca is from Villa El Carmen, Nicaragua, Moscow’s sister city. Washington State University funded his scholarship to participate in the Intensive American Language Center, and the Moscow Sister City Association provided his airfare, room and board with host families and spending money for his eight-week tenure. While at WSU, Fonseca took classes on reading, writing, listening, speaking and grammar. … A volunteer ladles steaming, creamy mashed potatoes from a metal mixing bowl into a crock pot, which is transferred to the front counter at the Uniontown Community Center. There, meal-ticket holders eagerly wait, eyeing plates of food as they’re passed from station to station. Sitting in front of a clean plate, Betsy Johnson said she and her family look forward to the Oktoberfest meal every year. The event is hosted by St. Boniface Church in Uniontown. The Catholic church has hosted the Oktoberfest, previously called the bazaar, for years, he said.