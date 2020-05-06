2019 One year ago today
The 2015 freshman class at Washington State University broke a school record for enrollment with almost 4,200 new students coming to Pullman that year, which helps explain why Beasley Coliseum was nearly full to the brim with more than 3,000 graduates this week, one of the largest WSU Pullman graduating classes ever. … The Spokane Explosive Disposal Unit was called to Pullman this weekend in response to a reported pipe bomb placed at the Pullman City Playfields.
2015 Five years ago today
Steven Meier and Jess Caudillo of the Moscow Elks Lodge recently wrote a $10,000 grant and partnered with Clearwater Fly Casters, Kelly Creek Fly Casters and Sportsman’s Warehouse to teach military veterans how to fly fish. … The University of Idaho’s Steel House Women’s Cooperative living group expects to move into its new digs in the fall of next year, the group’s board president said. The group is currently housed at the former Delta Chi house, but “eventually the Delta Chi’s will want to return to campus,” said Sue Nesbitt, board president and UI alumna.
2010 10 years ago today
The streets of downtown Pullman appeared to step back in time as drivers in the Pullman Antique Auto Cruise rode through town. The cruise will be held on the first Wednesday of every month through September and riders will circle around Main Street, South Grand Avenue and Paradise Street. … Washington’s Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program only missed one of 10 benchmarks on standards set by a national early learning group. North Carolina and Alabama were the only states to meet all of the 10 benchmarks, and Washington was one of only nine states to meet nine out of the 10.