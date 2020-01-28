2019 One year ago today
With construction of Kamiak Elementary School on track to take on its first cohort of students in the fall, the district has spent more than a year strategizing how to redistribute students to fill its elementary schools most effectively. A group of Pullman principals speaking to the League of Women Voters of Pullman earlier this month said each of its three current elementary schools are each filled to about 125 percent capacity. They said the addition of a fourth elementary school will bring that number down to about 85 percent — leaving room for future growth.
2015 Five years ago today
A Gritman Medical Center effort to build a greatly expanded low-income medical clinic on vacant land at Sixth and Jackson streets in Moscow, which would complement a Community Recovery Center being planned in the city, was revealed by B.J. Swanson, Gritman board chairman. About 50 volunteers interested in establishing the mental health recovery center met to discuss how to proceed as they wait to see whether a grant comes through that would help pay for the first year of the center’s operation. … An incident involving an unmanned aircraft and a Pullman resident led to a lengthy discussion at a Pullman City Council meeting regarding drone regulations. The discussion was a result of a memorandum sent to the council by John Thielbahr, who spotted a drone hovering near his home on Orion Drive.
2010 10 years ago today
Jim Connelly realizes the Pacific Northwest is about as far away from Haiti as you can be in the United States. Connelly, the vice president of the Northwest Bottled Water Association, and a team of bottled-water manufacturers and suppliers have been working on a coordinated effort to bring bottled water to the people who need it the most. … The Pullman Planning Commission delved back into the College Hill Core Neighborhood Plan. The City Council passed the plan in November, and the commission now must make recommendations on how to implement it.
1995 25 years ago today
Patricia Cassidy’s home has been known as the meeting place of the Palouse. At one time it was a restaurant, a social club, a gambling spot and a bar. Cassidy and her husband, Randy Jorgensen are fighting a proposed plant research greenhouse facility slated for construction next door. … “The day is too short” is a complaint common to many professions, but especially with teachers. Educators, namely grade school teachers, can go for days without sitting down with a colleague. Jefferson Elementary School hopes to address that problem using grant money available through Washington state’s school reform legislation. This year, the school received a $18,451 Student Learning Improvement Grant to develop ways teachers can meet regularly during the school day to learn from each other.