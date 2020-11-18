2019 One year ago today
The Pullman planning director is recommending the Pullman Planning Commission deny a zone change application for a proposed student housing development near North Grand Avenue and Albion Drive. The development is described as a “student housing cottage type community” that would have 212 units in approximately 106 duplex-style buildings. It would be located west of North Grand Avenue and south of Pullman Albion Road. … With an estimated 40 ballots left to be counted, it appears the Pullman Regional Hospital’s $29 million bond likely will fail. Proposition 1, the bond for the hospital, is receiving 59.4 percent approval from voters, short of the 60 percent required to pass. A total of 4,487 ballots have been counted, which surpassed the minimum number needed for validation.
2015 Five years ago today
After participating in a youth Police Explorer Program and one year as a reserve officer, McKenzie Fosberg went straight from her college graduation gown to a police uniform. Fosberg, 23, graduated from WSU in May and began working with the Moscow Police Department only two days later. … There are an estimated 2,713 Avista Utilities customers without power throughout Whitman County, while only roughly 100 are still in the dark in Latah County. As of now there is no estimate as to when power will be fully restored. The “near hurricane-force winds” left more than 113,000 Avista customers in Spokane without power as of this afternoon. At the storm’s peak last night, that number was above 200,000.
2010 10 years ago today
A group of fourth graders at Moscow’s Palouse Prairie School of Expeditionary Learning are embarking on a project to improve Wikipedia’s coverage of Moscow and the surrounding area. They’ll need help from community members as they compile information and evaluate how much of it is useful enough to be published in articles beginning next month. Because the free Internet encyclopedia can be edited by anyone, the students are learning how to look up articles, analyze the content of existing pages and eventually edit the information to be more thorough and accurate. … WSU economics professor Jonathan Yoder said Palouse Wind wouldn’t likely bring negative economic effects to Whitman County. He spoke at the Whitman County wind energy economics presentation at McGregor Company in Colfax. Palouse Wind is proposing a wind farm eight miles northwest of Oakesdale on Naff Ridge with 30-55 turbines that are 400-500 feet tall. A wind farm that size could produce the equivalent of enough electricity to meet the annual needs of approximately 25,000 homes.