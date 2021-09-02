2020 One year ago today
The Pullman Police Department has issued 10 infractions to hosts of “nuisance parties” in the past six days, according to a release this morning from the department. Chief Gary Jenkins said this is an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and reverse the trend of positive cases in the city. According to the release, Pullman police started with an education campaign and then found the need to begin an assertive enforcement stance on nuisance party violations after the education portion was largely ignored. … High school sports are back on the docket for Moscow High School this fall, and teams already have begun penciling in their schedules to take on outside competition. A motion for reinstatement of interscholastic competition was discussed at a Moscow School District board of trustees special meeting and passed 4-1.
2016 Five years ago today
U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador agrees with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in that the United States needs to build a wall along its southern border to stop the flow of illegal immigration. Labrador, who represents Idaho’s 1st District, made a stop in Moscow as part of his “Conversations with the Congressman” tour and fielded questions from area residents for about one hour at the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center on issues ranging from immigration to health care. … Katherine Ruck of Moscow High ran away with the girls’ title in Post Falls River Run cross country meet at Kiwanis Park. Ruck won by a whopping 54 seconds, timed in 19 minutes, 15 seconds over 5,000 meters. Josh Corgatelli of Moscow took second in the boys’ race in 17:06.
2011 10 years ago today
For the next month, Whitman County Library will be home to a display showcasing the accomplishments of a president known by many as, “The Great Emancipator.” A traveling exhibit called “Forever Free: Abraham Lincoln’s Journey to Emancipation” will be on the bottom floor of the library until Oct. 3, detailing the legacy of the 16th president of the United States. The library employees applied for and obtained a grant to host the Lincoln display.