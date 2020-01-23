2019 One year ago today
Less than a year ago, city officials were working to relocate the Moscow Recycling Center to make room for a new police station. Now that the city has identified a different landing spot for a new police facility on a 2.31-acre parcel of field on the corner of South Main Street/U.S. Highway 95 and Southview Avenue, some recycling center services may end up staying put on Jackson Street. … Colfax residents who attended Colfax City Council’s meeting expressed concern for the safety of the community after the city fired its police chief.
2015 Five years ago today
The lack of written financial policies is a key reason why Whitman County has endured scrutiny from the State Auditor’s Office for inaccurate and untimely financial reports, according to a county official. Representatives from the Government Finance Officers Association visited Whitman County to discuss its research into Whitman County’s financial problems. … Moscow resident Susan Hodgin views the pedestrian crossing at First and Hayes streets as “an ever-increasing safety issue.” Hodgin said drivers seldom seem to notice the crosswalk, even as she’s taking her granddaughter by the hand to cross on their way to Lena Whitmore School, where the child attends kindergarten.
2010 10 years ago today
Local timber companies say they are cautiously hopeful for an industry recovery in 2010, but admit it will be a slow one at best. The industry bottomed out along with the rest of the economy in the fall of 2008, hitting the lowest point of what had been a four-year slide since the housing boom saw its peak in 2005. … By next summer, the Peterson Drive-Pullman Road crosswalk, the scene of several pedestrian-vehicle accidents over the past 18 months, will be a traffic-light-controlled intersection. The intersection, one of the most used crosswalks in Moscow, ushers students from apartments on the north to the University of Idaho campus on the south side of the highway.
1995 25 years ago today
Police Chief William Brown Jr. said he needs an extra $4,500 to cover overtime costs for the year, but Moscow’s public works/finance committee seemed unconvinced. Brown said unforeseen events caused the overtime expenses. … The University of Idaho will take its case to the Legislature, presenting its budget to the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee. This year’s presentation will be slightly different than those in the past, said Assistant Vice President for Budget and Planning Robert Fenning. University administrators will acknowledge changes within the state’s demographics and its economy.