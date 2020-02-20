2019 One year ago today
When Colin Briggs joined Lena Whitmore to teach physical education in fall 2015, he was the only male teacher on staff and immediately saw an opportunity to do more. Brigg leads the Genuine Quality Club, encouraging male fifth graders to aspire to their higher selves. … Whitman County commissioners will speak with the county prosecutor about establishing a moratorium on future marijuana facilities after people voiced their opposition to a proposed marijuana processing and grow operation. Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers, a WSU representative, several medical professionals and others expressed concern about the health and safety risks a marijuana facility on Country Club Road may pose.
2015 Five years ago today
The Moscow City Council has decided how it wants initial efforts to beautify the city’s entryways carried out, a project that has been a council goal since 2009. It decided North Main Street will be a high priority. Someday it will have full landscaping with leafy trees and a fence, according to the city plan. … This summer will be a disappointing time for swimmers in Colfax if the city doesn’t fix a leak in the pool’s drainage system that’s spilling chlorine into the Palouse River.
2010 10 years ago today
When Pullman City Council members passed the College Hill Core Neighborhood Plan in the waning days of 2009, it marked the culmination of hours of debate in city hall and more than three years of research by city employees. … With the Lionel Hampton International Jazz Festival coming up this week, Moscow and Pullman will have an additional 7,500 students to house, feed and entertain. Louise Todd, manager at Mikey’s Greek Gyros, said she is grateful for the added customers that help spur the often slow month of February.
1995 25 years ago today
Whitman County property owners fed up with rising taxes and prohibitive laws, ridiculous policies and expensive permits decided to take action by forming the Whitman County Property Owners Association. Whitman County farmer Sig Jorstad and Pullman construction owner Jerry Motley first came up with the idea for the association, Jorstad said. … The Latah County Treasurer’s Office will keep its own computer program, thank you. Treasurer NanaRae Robinson said, despite three years in development, the Idaho Tax Commission’s computer program is riddled with “bugs.”