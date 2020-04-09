2019 One year ago today
A fundraiser organized by the Pullman Moose Lodge for a Pullman man fighting cancer raised more than $13,000 after more than 200 people attended the event to support longtime resident Rob Hampton. … A Washington State University fraternity concert was the cause of at least 18 noise complaints Saturday. The artist “SLUSHII” was playing at the Sigma Chi fraternity. The promoter refused to turn down the music and police issued a ticket.
2015 Five years ago today
The Pullman School District has found a location for a new elementary school on Military Hill on 12.1 fairly flat acres, which are a stone’s throw from utilities, sewer and water access. The board said they didn’t expect construction would start anytime soon. … Moscow volunteers will install mounts for 60 new flags on Jackson and Washington streets by July 4. The Moscow Central Lions Club purchased the flags and Moscow High School students built the flag mounts.
2010 10 years ago today
The Moscow City Council sent a letter to Walmart President Mike Duke requesting that Moscow keep its store, despite Pullman erecting a new Walmart Supercenter. The council explained that closing the store would lead to a loss of jobs and tax revenues. … A ruling issued by Whitman County Superior Court opens the door to a new source of energy on the Palouse through wind turbines. Two Whitman County residents’ appeals stalled wind development, but prosecutor Denis Tracy moved to dismiss the litigation and Judge David Frazier ruled in favor of Tracy’s motion this week.