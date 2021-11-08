2020 One year ago
In an instant, 102 years of history crumpled into the Palouse River as a fire destroyed the Manning-Rye Covered Bridge near Colfax on Labor Day. Since then, local and state agencies have partnered to make sure the debris from the bridge and fire did not harm the surrounding environment. It started when the Whitman Conservation District fielded a call from a resident who asked what was being done about the bridge debris. Brian Bell, district manager for the conservation district, said there was no real plan at the time, so he began to call the Washington State Department of Ecology. ... Washington State offered no more clarity on the 32 football players who were declared unavailable for the Cougars’ game at Oregon State the previous night, but a school spokesman reiterated that the athletic department has seen no recent positive tests for the coronavirus. The assertion echoed the comments of athletic director Pat Chun, who had told WSU football radio broadcasters that the department had received no positive tests last week despite Halloween festivities throughout Pullman the previous weekend.
2016 Five years ago
Colfax High School graduate and Moscow resident Cassie Lewis was recently named Miss Idaho USA 2017. She earned a degree in fashion merchandising and design and works as an event planner and fashion consultant. ... They’re tantalizingly close to a postseason bid, so the Idaho Vandals didn’t think twice when they had a chance to bring in a celebrity guest who played a pivotal role in getting the program to its last bowl game. Although the 2009 Humanitarian Bowl probably is no longer the career highlight for Mike Iupati, a four-time NFL Pro Bowler who played in Super Bowl XLVII, Idaho coach Paul Petrino still figured the Arizona Cardinals’ offensive guard could shed some light on his own experience, if not share a few tips while he was in town during an NFL off-week. Iupati spoke to Petrino’s players, one day before Idaho flew to Louisiana-Lafayette for a Week 10 Sun Belt clash with the Ragin’ Cajuns. The pep talk apparently did wonders for the Vandals, who dispatched ULL 23-13.
2011 Ten years ago
Faculty senators at the University of Idaho unanimously approved a proposed policy banning certain student-faculty and supervisor-subordinate relationships on campus. Senators originally considered the proposal last week, but postponed a vote because some felt the proposed language was too vague, contradictory, not strong enough or a combination of those perceived shortfalls. But the university’s legal team reworded some of the proposal, which is essentially the same in content. ... The undefeated East Valley-Yakima Red Devils have been more than a thorn in the side of the Pullman Greyhounds’ soccer program — they have been the annual state playoff dagger. The Hounds have been in the playoffs seven of the last nine years, but in their last two appearances — in 2008 and 2009 — Pullman has exited at the hands of the Red Devils. “In 2008, it was the second round. In 2009, it was the first round,” coach Doug Winchell said. “Both times it was at their home field.”