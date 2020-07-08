2019 One year ago today
Police arrested a 21-year-old man Friday afternoon after he allegedly attempted to enter an apartment illegally, broke a car windshield, claimed to be a Homeland Security agent and flashed his gun at people. … The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport was awarded a $24 million grant from the Department of Transportation to complete its new runway.
2015 Five years ago today
Because of fire danger, public access to Moscow Mountain and both Moscow Mountain Road and Rock Creek Road will be closed. … The University of Idaho Arboretum Associates and the Lionel Hampton School of Music will host the annual outdoor concert “Summer Breezes and Sweet Sounds” featuring local musicians and composers on the west side of the upper pond in the arboretum on Nez Perce Drive, near the UI golf course.
2010 10 years ago today
The Pullman School District will soon break ground on a Pullman High School boiler and lighting retrofit project. Pullman’s energy grant is worth $500,000, and will help replace four out of seven boilers at the high school and the school’s lighting will be retrofitted. … A man reported finding a tray of approximately 28 marijuana seedlings in an overgrown portion of the backyard near his Moscow home.