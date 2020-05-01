2019 One year ago today
The Washington Legislature passed its 2019-21 transportation budget that includes more than $11 million to build passing lanes on one of the primary routes from Pullman to western Washington. The project was originally scheduled to be completed around 2025. Now, it could be completed as soon as 2020. … More than 20 Latah County nonprofit organizations will accept online donations this week as part of the Idaho Nonprofit Center’s annual Idaho Gives event.
2015 Five years ago today
Carmel Johnston served as the science officer for a team at the Mars Desert Research Station for two weeks in November. She and six others simulated life on the Martian surface at a location in rugged southwest Utah, chronicled by National Geographic for the program “Let’s Live on Mars.” Johnston is a soil scientist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service, in Moscow.
2010 10 years ago today
Some Washington State University students are upset about the university beginning negotiations with the Coca-Cola Company for a campus beverage-vending contract. WSU’s 10-year agreement with the Coca-Cola Company expires in July, but the university is in negotiations with the company for a new 10-year contract. Some students say they are concerned about the company’s human rights abuses throughout Latin America. … Elementary school students planted maple trees along D Street outside McDonald Elementary School in Moscow this week. The trees were planted as part of a National Arbor Day celebration at the school.