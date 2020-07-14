2019 One year ago today
Lester Dean Hayton moved to Palouse with his family in 1913, when he was 21. Six years later, Hayton’s family would receive word that he had gone missing in action following the Battle of Chateau-Thierry during World War I, and was presumed dead. On the 100-year anniversary of the notice, Palouse resident Brad Pearce led a memorial for the man at the city’s Hayton-Greene Park beneath an iron archway that bears Hayton’s name and that of another of the small town’s fallen — Cpl. William Greene.
2015 Five years ago today
University of Idaho graduate Lianne Wappett took three months to create a sculpture that won the International Sculpture Center’s Outstanding Student Achievement in Contemporary Sculpture Award in June. She was one of 18 college students from across the country to receive the award. Her sculpture, 30,000 yellow twist balloons hung from steel beams attached to the wall, will be on display near the ISC headquarters in Hamilton, N.J. … Members of the Moscow Farmers Market Commission are asking the city council to consider making it a nonsmoking event. The idea was presented during the meeting of the city’s Administrative Committee on Monday.
2010 10 years ago today
Between 50 to 60 acres of hay were consumed by a fire on Viola Road west of Viola. It took firefighters about an hour-and-a-half to get the fire totally under control. … The University of Idaho has eliminated the annual maintenance budget for the Shattuck Arboretum, leaving its supporters uneasy about the future of its trove of native and exotic plantings. “Everybody is participating in budget reductions, and this is their part of it,” said UI financial Vice President Lloyd Mues. “But (the arboretum) will get at least the same level of care that the university grounds get.”