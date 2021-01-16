2020 One year ago today
Moscow residents participate in the fourth annual Women’s March on the Palouse and, scheduled for the same time, the Moscow March for Life. “It’s a women’s march because it’s a chance for women to really come together and find solidarity, but it’s not just for the women,” said Sandra Kelly, an organizer of the Women’s March event and a Moscow city councilor. Kelly said Lysa Salsbury, director of the UI Women’s Center, and Rev. Elizabeth Stevens from the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse were instrumental in starting the Women’s March on the Palouse in 2017.
2016 Five years ago today
Alicia Garza, co-founder of #BlackLivesMatter, was the keynote speaker at the UI’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. Garza said the Black Lives Matter movement is simply explained. “It is, in and of itself, a love letter. It is a powerful declaration of how deeply, deeply I love my people,” Garza said. “It also is a way for us to talk about the role love can and should play in the process of reconstructing a nation that is built on violence, a nation that is built on genocide, a nation that has been built by slavery and slave labor and a nation that has been built off the backs of many of the people sitting in this room right now.” … Trina Pickett manages the cattery at the Humane Society of the Palouse and has five cats and two dogs as pets that were brought to the group’s shelter in Moscow. Pickett said she moved to Moscow to attend the UI and study animal science. She said she had originally planned on becoming a veterinarian but she discovered how much schooling the career requires and determined she was too soft-hearted to carry out some of the things veterinarians must do for animals.
2011 10 years ago today
Children and adults alike were taken back to the American Revolution through a theatrical performance. The Latah Human Rights Task Force sponsored the 17th annual Martin Luther King Human Rights Breakfast at Moscow Junior High School. Actor Bob Williams of Living Voices, an educational presentation group based in Seattle, gave a performance that’s similar to a play and a movie put together. Williams played the role of Peter Freeman, a free black teenager in 1770s Boston, and interacted with a video, which provided the rest of his “cast.” … Latah County resident Sharon Trautwein will leave for Nepal to help construct a hostel for young women in need of additional education. Trautwein, a married mother of three who lives between Moscow and Troy, will be making the two-week trip to the Mount Everest region on her own. The hostel, when completed, will allow as many as 50 women to live near a higher-level secondary school.