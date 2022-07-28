Latah Recovery Center’s program to exchange syringes, launched almost three months ago, has been used sparingly. Darrell Keim, director of the recovery center, said two people have visited the center to do six exchanges of syringes since the program started in May. The limited use was not a surprise to Keim, who said North Idaho AIDS Coalition officials in Coeur d’Alene told him their program took about three months before anyone utilized the service. Keim said he expects the number of people using the syringe exchange program to increase. ... If Sam Atkin merely had “done his job” in December, he might not be where he is today — poised to compete in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The setting was an elite but under-the-radar track meet at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., and Atkin’s job was to “rabbit” the men’s 10,000-meter run. In other words, the Lewis-Clark State assistant coach from Great Britain was getting paid to set a swift pace for other runners, then drop out halfway through the race.
Tanna Ragan spent about one-third of her life on the waterways or in the forests as a Deary conservation officer, or game warden, for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. And she enjoyed every bit of it. She said it was the ultimate job for her. Now, Ragan is retired outside Deary, raising a 10-year-old boy while playing with and training her two dogs — Azara, 2, and Bayana, 8. Ragan, who has trained dogs for years, trains her dogs for tracking, obedience and protection. ... Twenty-three pairs of small, adolescent feet walk throughout the dimly lit auditorium, their stomps echoing in unison as they make their way to Hartung Theatre’s stage. Trumpets sound. The group of young thespians are preparing for their performance of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar.” Their 45-minute production of the nearly 400-year-old play is the culmination of a three-week summer youth drama camp put on by the University Idaho Theatre Arts Department for local children ages 6 to 16.
A cool breeze blew through Hayton-Greene Park in Palouse as more than 100 people tapped their toes and bobbed their heads to the beat of old-time Celtic music and maritime classics played by Moscow resident Greg Hodapp. Hodapp, who played a concertina, banjo, harmonica and mountain dulcimer during his 45-minute set, was one of nine local musicians who performed in the Palouse Music Festival. ... Free ice cream, watermelon, live music and plenty of activities highlighted Sunday’s 37th annual Latah County Historical Society Ice Cream Social at McConnell Mansion in Moscow. The ice cream social, which follows in the tradition of Louisa McConnell’s ice cream socials in the late 1800s, provided free ice cream and watermelon to more than 700 people. Attendees could top off their vanilla ice cream, donated by the United Dairymen of Idaho, with strawberries, chocolate syrup or pineapple, which was Mrs. McConnell’s favorite topping.