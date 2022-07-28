2021 One year ago

Latah Recovery Center’s program to exchange syringes, launched almost three months ago, has been used sparingly. Darrell Keim, director of the recovery center, said two people have visited the center to do six exchanges of syringes since the program started in May. The limited use was not a surprise to Keim, who said North Idaho AIDS Coalition officials in Coeur d’Alene told him their program took about three months before anyone utilized the service. Keim said he expects the number of people using the syringe exchange program to increase. ... If Sam Atkin merely had “done his job” in December, he might not be where he is today — poised to compete in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The setting was an elite but under-the-radar track meet at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., and Atkin’s job was to “rabbit” the men’s 10,000-meter run. In other words, the Lewis-Clark State assistant coach from Great Britain was getting paid to set a swift pace for other runners, then drop out halfway through the race.

2017 Five years ago

Tags

Recommended for you