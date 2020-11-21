2019 One year ago today
An updated forecast shows Washington state is expected to see a net increase in revenues of about $299 million for the current two-year budget cycle. The numbers released at the meeting of the state Economic and Revenue Forecast Council also show that revenues for the budget cycle that ends mid-2021 will top out at about $51.7 billion. Gov. Jay Inslee will release his supplemental budget proposal next month. … Mike Shore, Jonathan Musson and Sam Kimble are leading in three contested Uniontown City Council races. With an estimated 40 ballots left to be counted, Shore is leading John Jacobs with 66 percent of the vote. Musson is narrowly leading Jack Espy by three votes and Kimble is ahead of Ray Heitstuman with 61 percent of the vote. Brian Davies ran unopposed for the other open city council position.
2015 Five years ago today
The University of Idaho landscape crew will spray the evergreens on campus with a natural repellent and sticking agent during the last week in November to reduce tree theft and destruction during the holiday season. The repellent is difficult to detect on trees outdoors because of colder temperatures, but it emits a “rank odor” when brought indoors, according to Charles Zillinger, facilities director of Landscape and Exterior Services. Signs will be posted as a warning, but not all treated trees are marked. … Former Latah County Commissioner Jack Nelson, 78, considers himself semi-retired after a decade of serving as a commissioner. He was asked by the Troy Historical Society to help raise money to fund a stand-alone location for the society’s activities and collection of historic items with enough space left to offer an information center. The group is currently sharing space with a local bank. The goal is to raise enough for purchase and renovation of a 2,000-square-foot building.
2010 10 years ago today
Farm manager Deb Pehrson has worked for the R.B. Tukey Horticulture Orchard at Washington State University for 26 years. Tukey Orchard sells apples, pears, potatoes, cherries and cider, depending on the time of the season. They boast 83 varieties of apples. Shoppers can pick fruit off trees until later in the season, when the picked fruit is housed in a small warehouse. … An inmate escaped from a work release detail at the Whitman County Jail, the sheriff’s office reported. The inmate fled on foot while assisting with an outside maintenance chore at the jail, the sheriff’s office said. He was convicted of burglary earlier this year and had 18 days left to serve on a four-month sentence. There is an arrest warrant for Rutledge for first-degree escape.