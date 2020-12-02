2019 One year ago today
While community leaders say there is interest and a need to create a warming center for the homeless in Pullman, there is no plan to establish one this winter. Last year, with the assistance of Family Promise of the Palouse, a warming center was set up in the former church building on Crestview Street that will become the new Pullman City Hall. A warming center is a place for someone to escape the cold weather and sleep inside for the night. … The University of Idaho announced its Teaching and Learning Center is largely back in service after being closed for more than a month. The facility and the adjoined Idaho Student Union Building were shut down in early November after the failure of a water filtration backwash system caused flooding in the basement and damaged a transformer resulting in power loss to both buildings.
2015 Five years ago today
The recent windstorm that caused widespread damage and power outages across the region also affected water at the Syringa Mobile Home Park east of Moscow. A loss of power at the park is believed to have caused a water equipment failure that required a short-term boil order, according to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. The order was lifted the next day, however. … Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories founder Ed Schweitzer and his wife, Beatriz, have donated $350,000 for the construction of Pullman Regional Hospital’s fourth surgery room, the hospital announced. The hospital’s current three surgery rooms often are at capacity and often surgical staff works later into the night as they wait for one of the three rooms to become vacant.
2010 10 years ago today
WSU senior Michael DeTerra was one of three students in the nation recently selected by the Beef Checkoff Program to receive $3,000 to make a documentary about the American beef industry. Students were allowed to focus on any topic. DeTerra, who completed his 20-minute film in October, concentrated on animal welfare in his documentary, titled “The Care Package: Cattle Welfare in The West.” … University of Idaho students needing to use the Polya math computer lab were forced to relocate after water leaked into Brink Hall this week. UI spokeswoman Joni Kirk said a “roof issue” caused water to run down a hallway and damage the lab in addition to some offices of the sociology and anthropology department. She said clean-up has mostly involved drying out furniture and carpet.