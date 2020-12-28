2019 One year ago today
The Moscow Food Co-op’s Dime in Time program supporting local nonprofits raked in more than $2,000 between September and November — the most raised in a single quarter in the program’s 11-year history. Co-op Marketing Manager Steve Corda said the program awards shoppers who bring in a reusable bag or coffee cup with wooden “dimes,” which they can give to an affiliated nonprofit. … The apparent low bid for the 1912 Center second floor restoration project came in $250,000 higher than anticipated, making the Heart of the Arts board’s decision to accept or reject the bid a little tougher. The popular 107-year-old community center on East Third Street in Moscow is owned by the city and managed by the nonprofit Heart of the Arts.
2015 Five years ago today
World Relief, which helps refugees resettle in the United States, has opted against opening a satellite office in Pullman after a group of residents from across the Palouse expressed interest earlier this month in helping Syrian refugees come to this area. Among reasons cited by the organization were that Pullman wasn’t urbanized enough to easily absorb such people arriving from a foreign country with no existing personal connections. … Winning the Sun Bowl was the easy part for hundreds of WSU football players and fans. Caught by a freak winter storm that dropped up to 8 inches of snow in west Texas and New Mexico, many woke up to find their travel plans in tatters. The mood was lighthearted, aided by WSU’s 20-14 win over Miami; it was the school’s first bowl win in 12 years.
2010 10 years ago today
Student teachers at the University of Idaho’s Coeur d’Alene campus have purchased $1,100 worth of books to be distributed by the U.S. Marine Corps’ Books for Tots program in northern Idaho. UI education students in Cheri Major’s social studies methods class worked with seventh graders in Dona Pettoello’s class at Post Falls Middle School to create flower-topped pens after learning about Mesopotamia, the birthplace of the modern word. … The Washington State University lab that helped discover a vaccine for canine parvovirus is focusing on identifying and tracking diseases that can jump from animals to humans. WSU infectious disease professor Jim Evermann, who was recruited in the 1970s by Leo Bustad, the former dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine, said the original mission of the laboratory was to diagnose animal diseases affecting populations.