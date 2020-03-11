2019 One year ago today
In December and January, Floyd’s Cannabis Co., located about a mile from the Idaho border, brought in more money from marijuana sales than any other retailer in Pullman and Whitman County. … Funding for education and attempts to tack on sideboards to Idaho’s Medicaid expansion dominated a conversation with local Idaho legislators at the Moscow Chamber of Commerce. From his perspective, state Sen. David Nelson said restrictions included in the bill were unpopular and unlikely to make it through the Legislature.
2015 Five years ago today
The committee tasked with making the Garden House Event Center in Pullman’s Lawson Gardens a reality now has a $700,000 grant to help with construction of the project. The Lodging Tax Advisory Committee now has three years to attain the necessary funds to complete the project — another estimated $700,000 — and another two years to finish the construction of the 38,000-square-foot event center before the grant will be paid out, according to City Council documents. … Smoke from the George F. Brocke & Sons International building fire that started last week caused air quality around the Kendrick and Juliaetta area to reach unhealthy levels again.
2010 10 years ago today
The University of Idaho Foundation and the representatives of a Moscow estate reached a compromise regarding the distribution and terms of a pair of UI scholarships to be funded by the estate. The UI Foundation had filed a petition against the son and daughter of Moscow resident Shirley Caldwell, who died in November 2008. … While Hannah Binninger was on vacation in Hawaii last week, her Hotmail account was hacked into by a scammer, who then asked for money from people in her contacts. The hacker said Binninger had made an unexpected trip to the United Kingdom and had been held at gunpoint and robbed there.
1995 25 years ago today
New nonresident students attending the University of Idaho next fall will bear the brunt of a dramatic rise in tuition. UI administrators announced their intent to raise nonresident tuition $476, bringing the total to $2,683. The base fee for full-time residents would increase by $76, bringing it to $841 per semester. … Late last April, Washington State University administrators promised to hire 10 new faculty of color within a year, an attempt to mollify angry protesters occupying the French Administration Building. With less than two months to deadline, there are eight new faculty here or on the way.