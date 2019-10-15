2018 One year ago today
Only a handful of people turned out for Moscow’s first ever Repair Café — an event that brings local tinkerers and tailors together to fix the community’s possessions — but organizer Jackie Carter is not discouraged. The inaugural event, hosted by Moscow Public Library, featured a small collection of tables where locals could bring broken lamps, zippers and other torn or tattered goods for repairs. While many minor repairs can be done for free, Carter said more ambitious fixes may incur a cost for specialized parts. In spite of the sparse attendance, Carter said she is hoping to hold four repair cafés a year. … Author, pastor, scholar and social activist Miguel De La Torre began a series of local appearances in Pullman by voicing sharp criticism of popular Christianity in the United States. During De La Torre’s first speech titled “The Death of U.S. Christianity,” he lambasted Christian support for seemingly immoral legislation and depicted a nation that has rarely considered the welfare of marginalized groups.
2014 Five years ago today
Journalist and author William J. Dobson told his audience Tuesday during the second Martin Forum of the 2014-15 academic year that it’s not so easy being a dictator these days. Dobson, who in 2012 published his first nonfiction book, “The Dictator’s Learning Curve,” said many factors, including technological development, have played a role in this increasing difficulty. … Organizers of the 10th annual Palouse Basin Water Summit expect attendance to be better than ever. The Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee holds the summit. The group represents residents of Moscow, Pullman and surrounding communities that depend on municipal wells fed by several aquifers. “Reimagine” is this year’s theme, chosen so everyone who attends is inspired to think about their personal relationship with water and how they can improve their water consumption habits as people and as a community, said Paul Kimmell, who, along with Jon Kimberling, founded and continue to coordinate the summit.
2009 10 years ago today
As a result of complaints, the Pullman School District will review the policy that prevented district officials from showing President Barack Obama’s live speech to students last month. Superintendent Paul Sturm gave teachers the option to let their students view the speech, but they had to follow the district’s policy and administrative procedures regarding supplemental materials. The district’s policy states materials that aren’t part of the district’s curriculum should be reviewed by teachers before they are presented to students in class — essentially making it impossible to show the live speech. The Pullman School Board discussed the policy during its meeting at the request of board member Jim Evermann. … Luis Morfin held a homemade sign condemning violence and radiated with the light of three glow sticks tied to his sweatshirt at a Take Back the Night march on Washington State University’s campus. Morfin and Gamma Iota Omicron fraternity brother David Parra attended to campaign for women’s issues.