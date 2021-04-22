2020 One year ago today
Pullman City Councilor Brandon Chapman held an online town hall to talk about the future of the city and the business community. Local sales tax will take a hit with nonessential businesses closed in the city, but Pullman Finance Director Mike Urban said the city won’t know how much revenue was lost for another month.
2016 Five years ago today
Students from a Washington State University landscape and architecture class are doing their part in bringing Pullman its first all-inclusive Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant park — Mary’s Park. Eight students poured cement and gravel around 7-inch chimes and a xylophone, and they plan to wrap up their share of the project by finishing the music garden instruments, installing boulders and planting trees and shrubs in the garden.
2011 10 years ago today
The Idaho State Board of Education gave its blessing to several UI proposals, including a modified land swap between the UI and a local railroad company. The most visible landmark in the land exchange is the North Campus Center, located at 645 W. Pullman Road in Moscow.