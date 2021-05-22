2020 One year ago today
Pullman’s next school bus will be the first zero-emission vehicle thanks to a state grant which covers the cost of the upgrade. According to a news release from the Washington Department of Ecology, the Pullman School District will receive $275,000 to help purchase a new electric school bus and charging station. There is currently only one electric school bus operating in the entire state, according to an Ecology spokesman. Joe Thornton, director of operations for Pullman schools, said the bus would be ordered for delivery in the summer of 2021 — around the time the region’s new transportation center would be completed. … Construction of a mixed-use development on the corner of Sixth and Jackson streets in Moscow was expected to start this year, but the coronavirus pandemic will delay construction until next year at the earliest. Moscow developer Rusty Olps submitted a request last week to the Moscow Urban Renewal Agency to extend the current exclusive negotiation agreement schedule to the end of 2020 so he has time to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local economy and viability of his proposed development project, which is called Moscow Flatiron LLC.
2016 Five years ago today
Hidden within the bushes, trees and roots of the Moscow library gardens are little fairy homes and hideaways. As part of Fairyopolis, held at the Latah County Library District offices in Moscow, kids of all ages and their families were invited to help create magical summer homes for the sprites. Ellie Shinhan, a Moscow Charter School teacher, volunteered to help lead the project. … At a fundraiser breakfast hosted by Potlatch Post 10300 Veterans of Foreign Wars, retired military service members and teenagers from the Boy Scouts and Venture Club gathered to eat pancakes and share stories. Post Cmdr. Joe Harrison III said as one of three VFW posts in Latah County, about 86 members belong to Post 10300. He said there are likely at least 10 times more veterans in the county than are members of the three VFW posts, though.
2011 10 years ago today
For the past three years, Washington State University’s campus in Tri-Cities reported no campus crimes in its annual security reports to federal officials. But records obtained from local police show 14 reported crimes on the campus, including assault, burglary and harassment. The campus, which was provided the reports obtained by the Murrow News Service, said it will amend its report under the federal Clery Act to reflect only one of those crimes — a robbery from last October. … Forty students in the Moscow High School band earned high honors last week at the 39th annual MusicFest Canada in Richmond, B.C., near Vancouver. “We were the sole representatives of the United States,” MHS band instructor Tom Garrett said. The group received a silver award from festival adjudicators for its performance, one of many put on by thousands of young musicians last week. Garrett said it’s “practically unheard of” for a band to receive a silver ranking at its first MusicFest appearance.