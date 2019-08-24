2018 One year ago today
They are the menace of every family picnic, backyard barbecue and child playing in a kiddie pool. Wasps, more than in years past, seem to be flying in force this year on the Palouse. Richard Zack, WSU professor of entomology, said the past several cold winters and warm springs have contributed to this summer’s swarm of stinging insects. … Three local high schools and five local elementary schools were recently listed among 44 top-performing schools in Idaho, according to a release from the State Department of Education. The SDE, which released the list earlier this month, stated top-performing schools must have placed in the 90th percentile or above in at least one of the categories used to determine whether schools require state assistance.
2014 Five years ago today
Even after 26 years, the Lentil Festival still attracts those who have attended many times before. A sunny morning greeted the thousands of visitors, such as Gary Godrich, who sat or stood on the downtown sidewalks to catch the annual parade. Godrich, who was joined by his daughter, said his favorite part of the parade was seeing the WSU marching band and football team. … The late Jeff Martin, Gritman Medical Center’s chief executive officer for a decade, is remembered by virtually everyone as being genuinely interested in helping others. This is why the Gritman Foundation is constructing a memorial garden for Martin, who served as the hospital’s CEO for a decade until his death in a car accident in 2010 at age 47.
2009 10 years ago today
Washington State University expects to hit — and possibly exceed — its enrollment goals for the fall semester. Vice President of Enrollment Management John Fraire said this was one of the toughest years he has seen in terms of projecting enrollment, largely because of the economy. … University of Idaho officials will be pleased with fall enrollment figures if the number of applications received for this semester are any indication. Steve Neiheisel, UI’s associate vice president for enrollment management, said it would be premature to make estimates on how many students are enrolled before those 10 days are over. However, he cited increases in applications to the university as a reason to remain optimistic about enrollment.
1994 25 years ago today
Washington State University President Sam Smith thinks student enrollment may increase as much as 50 percent over the next 15 years. Meanwhile, City of Pullman Supervisor John Sherman said the city is taking measures to increase housing vacancy rate and build more affordable housing. Oh, by the way, Sherman adds, since building an $83.4 million north bypass is darn near impossible, downtown traffic may remain snarled for years. ... Idaho universities don’t just compete with themselves for students. They also have to fight against the trend of native students going out of state to continue their education. Figures form the U.S. Department of Education indicate that 22 percent of Idaho’s first-time freshmen begin their college education outside their home state.