2019 One year ago today
In the midst of an athletics deficit expected to grow to $85.1 million by 2022 and other widespread department cuts occurring throughout other university departments, Jordan Frost, the student regent appointed to the Washington State University Board of Regents, voted against the construction of a new baseball clubhouse. … The funding sources, rollout and what Idaho’s Medicaid expansion will look like will probably not be decided until the end of the legislative session, but the picture is starting to become a little more clear. Idaho voters passed the Medicaid expansion initiative with 61 percent approval in November, but the initiative still needs to be funded by the Legislature.
2015 Five years ago today
Lunch recess at Potlatch Elementary School was more exciting than usual for fourth and fifth grade students. University of Idaho Vandal basketball players Paulin Mpawe and Mike Scott were there to play a game and sign autographs. … A University of Idaho law professor believes the U.S. Supreme Court will reverse a 6th Circuit opinion hindering gay marriage, though she said there is still room for doubt. Elizabeth Brandt, a James E. Wilson Distinguished Professor of Law, spoke in front of the Moscow League of Women Voters about the future of gay marriage in the U.S. — where all but 14 states now allow same-sex marriage.
2010 10 years ago today
Annabelle Felsted said pennies can help make a difference in the lives of children in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Felsted is the president of the Builders Club at Lincoln Middle School in Pullman. The Pennies for Peace program was founded by Greg Mortenson. … More than 2,000 ballots mailed to Whitman County residents last week will now be considered void by the county auditor. The 2,451 voters in the Colfax School District will be reissued a ballot this week because the original ballot mailed Jan. 22 included an error.
1995 25 years ago today
You can catch juveniles who break the law. You can even put them in jail. But Whitman County can only hold juvenile offenders, even convicted juvenile offenders, for 72 hours. Maximum. The county is grappling with a problem that’s affecting the punishment doled out to crime-breaking youth statewide — there’s no place to hold children who don’t qualify for prison time but need more than a three-day lock-up. … Taking most of the heat for discontinuing the toll-free service in Latah County, Commissioner Harry DeWitt said he wants residents to know it was not a spur-of-the-moment decision. DeWitt said he came across bills for the toll-free service and started monitoring it. DeWitt said the cost of service has escalated since it was implemented in January 1994.