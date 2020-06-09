2019 One year ago today
The 59th annual Genesee Community Day celebration was Saturday morning in downtown Genesee. Police cars, fire engines and ambulances proceeded slowly through downtown, as several passengers chucked candy to children on both sides of the street. A few Genesee class floats trailed closely behind, while spectators lining East Walnut Avenue looked on. … Through the Moscow Food Co-op’s Dime in Time program, customers at the store donated $1,994.30 to PFLAG Moscow, the Latah County Recovery Center and the Co-op Community Fund. Dime in Time offers the Co-op’s customers a wooden dime for every reusable bag or cup they use, and customers donate that dime to the beneficiary of their choice.
2015 Five years ago today
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories is expanding its facilities at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. Beginning in July, SEL plans to construct a 12,000-square-foot hangar and add a two-story 2,200-square-foot terminal to an already existing hangar of the same size. Jana Schultheis, SEL property manager, said the project is in the permitting phase with the city and should be finalized by mid-June. … An Entertainment in the Park event was held at 6 p.m. in East City Park in Moscow. The Children’s Entertainment Series presented Reptile Man at 6 p.m., followed by the Moscow Arts Commission Band at 7 p.m. The events were free and open to the public.
2010 10 years ago today
Colfax resident Don Cox was nominated as a commissioner to the Port of Whitman County. Cox is a former District 9 representative and a Community College of Spokane trustee. Port commissioners lead the port in promoting industrial business in the county, water navigation on the Columbia and Snake rivers and recreation opportunities on the Snake River. … Graham Academy of Classical and Contemporary Ballet/Graham Ballet Theater had its annual spring concert and performance at 7 p.m. in the main auditorium at Gladish Cultural and Community Center in Pullman. The performance included new works by Artistic Director Noreen Graham, local choreographers and live music.