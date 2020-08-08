2019 One year ago today
After 25 years as an athletics administrator at Wisconsin, Terry Gawlik is headed west to Vandal territory. The former senior associate athletic director and senior women’s administrator at Wisconsin was introduced Wednesday as Idaho’s new athletic director in a unanimous vote by the State Board of Education at UI’s Boise campus. She is the first female athletic director in the university’s history. … Since opening Northwest Wado-ryu Karate dojo in downtown Moscow in 2016, black belt Chris Schwartz has hosted free monthly self-defense seminars intended to prepare his fellow community members for the worst. “I feel a duty,” Schwartz said. “I have this knowledge of how to defend myself ... (and) with where the world’s going right now, to not share that is a crime.”
2015 Five years ago today
As wildfires blaze throughout the Northwest, skies near and far have been clouded over with a gloomy, smoke-filled haze. While winds have pushed the majority of the smoke out of the Inland Northwest over the past week, fires are still burning and the high risk of more new sparks means the smoky air may not be over quite yet. … The Whitman County Elections Office concluded its second count of ballots from the 2015 primary election, and it’s shaping up to be an all-Republican race to represent the 9th Legislative District this year. Mary Dye of Pomeroy, recently appointed to fill out the term of Pullman’s Susan Fagan, who resigned, has strengthened her commanding lead on Richard Lathim, a fellow Republican and former longtime Franklin County Sheriff.
2010 10 years ago today
The Palouse Ridge Golf Club at Washington State University has achieved designation as a “Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary” through the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf Courses. Superintendent Todd Lupkes led the effort to obtain sanctuary status for the course. He is being recognized for environmental stewardship by Audubon International. … The University of Idaho football team practiced in helmets and shorts the first two days of fall camp, but the team added shoulder pads to their ensemble, and that allowed them to be a little more physical. “We had a lot of fun at practice today,” Idaho coach Robb Akey said.