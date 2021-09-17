2020 One year ago today
After postponing its first day of classes two weeks because of COVID-19 followed by another two-day delay because of poor air quality, the Moscow School District on Wednesday finally opened its doors — in a manner of speaking. Moscow public schools began the fall semester delivering instruction online because of unhealthy air caused by western wildfire smoke. “When the weather advisory says that the outdoor air is hazardous and to even limit your indoor activity, that’s probably a really good cause to delay things,” high school English teacher JoyAnn Riley said. “As obnoxious as it is, I think it’s the right call to make to protect the safety of the students and the staff.” … Latah County commissioners discussed a proposal Wednesday that would shift the county’s vague and mostly invisible eastern boundary about one-quarter mile west. The move would set a clear boundary, while sending more than 2,000 acres of Latah County land to neighboring counties. The current eastern boundary is one of the oldest in Idaho. It was first described in 1863 when President Abraham Lincoln’s administration established the Idaho Territory and had to carve it into a few counties.
2016 Five years ago today
The Washington State University Board of Regents voted Friday to approve university President Kirk Schulz’s 2016-17 goals and objectives proposal. The document, which Schulz presented at the meeting, includes more than two pages of goals under 10 subject areas, with the greatest number of objectives relating to communication efforts. Since his first trip to the WSU campus this spring, Schulz has maintained that the university must broaden awareness of itself throughout the nation and beyond. … After five years as the chief promoter of a lie about Barack Obama’s birthplace, Donald Trump abruptly reversed course and acknowledged the fact that the president was born in America. He then immediately peddled another false conspiracy. “President Barack Obama was born in the United States, period,” Trump declared, enunciating each word in a brief statement at the end of a campaign appearance.
2011 10 years ago today
Washington State University senior David Hewitt and several of his friends spent their day Friday hanging out at one of Pullman’s many public parks. The space was not very big, and it was only available temporarily, but members of the WSU Landscape Architecture Club hoped the impact of the green spot they had created would be long-lasting. Students built the miniature park Friday morning as part of Park(ing) Day 2011, a global initiative that invites people to transform parking spots into green, public spaces for one day each year. At WSU, the project included a small hammock, a bench, a table, several panels of fencing and a truck-load of potted trees and flowers, all arranged within the confines of a 9.5-by-11-foot parking space.