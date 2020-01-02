2019 One year ago today
The fact that their daughter was born on a holiday is not even the most amazing detail about the birthday of Kathy and Matt Foss’ newborn. Yes, the baby girl was welcomed into the world on New Year’s Day, but even more improbably, she is not the only member of her family to be a New Year’s baby. Kathy Foss’s brother currently lives in Germany, and she said he is excited to meet his new niece. As the Palouse welcomed the first day of the year, Kathy and her husband, Matt Foss, welcomed a 10-pound, 20.5-inch girl into their family at 6:42 a.m. at Pullman Regional Hospital.
2015 Five years ago today
Don’t let his appearance fool you. Onyx is a playful, well-trained and sweet dog, said Lori Freeman, director of the Humane Society of the Palouse. The 2-year-old American Staffordshire terrier arrived as a stray at the Humane Society of the Palouse at the end of October out of the Viola area. He has been looking for his “forever home” since. … While others were counting down the start to the new year, Christina and Fred Lionetti were counting down the minutes until their third daughter arrived. Everly Lionetti was born at 1:27 a.m., Jan. 1, 2015, at Pullman Regional Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and was 19 inches long at birth, Christina said.
2010 10 years ago today
Sarajane Clark and Jasmine Boehnke were all about setting and fulfilling New Year’s resolutions. The 17-year-olds went jogging in the chilly, wet weather in Pullman and made a pit stop at the Community Congregational United Church of Christ on Campus Street, where they are members. The girls and other visitors to the church’s Labyrinth — as the room is called when it’s in its decorated, tranquil state — took a few minutes out of their day to wind down and reflect on life in the meditation space.
1995 25 years ago today
A woman injured in a fall from the Martin Stadium press box at Washington State University four years ago is suing two television companies that she says are responsible for leaving the trap door open. She alleges they were responsible for an open trap door that she fell through in September 1990. She suffered a back injury, including a compression fracture of one vertebrae. … Overall it was a safe and peaceful holiday weekend for law enforcement agencies in Latah and Whitman counties. While New Year’s Eve is known as a time to drink, only five people were arrested for driving under the influence. In Latah County, four people were either arrested or cited for driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol this weekend. Only one person was arrested on DUI charge in Whitman County.