2018 One year ago today
The University of Idaho is spending about $285,000 in hopes to cut energy consumption while keeping campus cool during the summer months. UI deployed cranes at two locations to transplant a water chilling unit, previously housed at the Central District Energy Plant, or “steam plant,” to a new on-campus home at the university’s South Campus Chiller Plant, near the UI golf course where Stadium Drive becomes Nez Perce Drive. … Gritman Medical Center and Moscow Family Medicine will officially integrate their health care services on the Palouse. Gritman Medical Center President and CEO Kara Besst said the two entities have worked collaboratively to provide health care to the area for decades.
2014 Five years ago today
In Palouse, the phrase “Turkey Leg” has more than one meaning on Thanksgiving morning. In the small Whitman County town, prior to gorging themselves with a turkey feast, about 30 people repeatedly walked or ran a stretch of road to help raise money for the Palouse branch of the Whitman County Library by having sponsors donate money based on how far they traveled. … A new citizen’s group, New Approach Idaho, plans to bring an initiative in 2016 to Idaho voters asking them to legalize marijuana. The group was created by people involved with other pro-marijuana organizations, including Compassionate Idaho, which has highlighted the drug’s medical benefits.
2009 10 years ago today
While other families walked off their Thanksgiving dinner at store sales, Colfax resident Betina Workman and her family splashed around in the Pullman Aquatic and Fitness Center. About seven years ago, Aquatic program coordinator Karen Johnston came up with the idea to “charge” canned food instead of cash the day after Thanksgiving. ... Doreen Hanson is a master of Black Friday efficiency. The Palouse resident ordered a television with her smart phone while sitting on a bench outside Old Navy in the Palouse Mall at about 5:30 a.m. Friday. She began the day at 3 a.m. at Walmart with her son, Roman, and his girlfriend, Emily Barker.
1994 25 years ago today
Latah County Sheriff Joe Overstreet can’t convince county commissioners to fund the 1995-96 sheriff’s department budget using his figures. So he is appealing to the U.S. Department of Justice to get money to hire two more officers. … It’s show and tell day in Jack Lien’s office. Only this isn’t a cute story about the family pet. Lien is the department administrator for the Whitman County Juvenile Department. In the last year and a half Lien recalls five or six juvenile gun incidents in Whitman County. And that’s five to six too many, he said.