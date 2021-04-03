2020 One year ago today
The University of Idaho announced three of its students, one of whom visited the school’s Moscow campus last week, have tested positive for COVID-19. According to a letter sent to UI students, faculty and staff, an 18-year-old student who was on campus last week moved out of his on-campus residence and has since been confirmed positive for the disease in Canyon County. The student is experiencing mild symptoms and recovering at home. … Declining pH levels is a growing concern for farmers and soil experts on the Palouse and in the inland northwest, said Carol McFarland, Washington State University Farmers Network outreach coordinator. McFarland said acidic soil levels affect nutrient availability, soil biology and the effectiveness of herbicides. All three of which lead to a reduction in crop yield.
2016 Five years ago today
Native Americans from throughout the Pacific Northwest and tribes scattered across the Western United States danced for reasons all their own at the 17th annual Tutxinmepu Powwow at the University of Idaho’s Kibbie Dome. Many men wore elaborate feather designs on their backs, in colors ranging from white to neon green to bright pink. Some wore bull horns. Stones, bone and fur were weaved into jewelry and tribal regalia. … More than 400 athletes from about 80 teams and their coaches and families ventured to Pullman from Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Alaska and Hawaii to watch or compete throughout the weekend at the USA Gymnastics Region 2 Championships. Mark Kindelspire, coach of Palouse Empire Gymnastics in Moscow, said the competition was structured by levels based on an athlete’s skills, not by age.
2011 10 years ago today
For at least 20 years, members of the Guy-Albion Historical Society ask something from residents of the rural town — their pies. Name it. They’ll make it. But of the 40 plus pies brought in for the pie social — one of the historical society’s main fundraisers of the year — one thing was conspicuously missing. “There’s not one apple pie in there,” said Arline Lyons, president of the Guy-Albion Historical Society. … Pat Blount has big plans for the near space engineering curriculum he teaches physics students at Moscow High School. Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Pullman recently granted him $4,000 to help fund the class and to start up an electronics club this fall at MHS to support work in the class. He said the club will be open to all MHS students and will guide them through the process of designing circuits and programming microprocessors.