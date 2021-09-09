2020 One year ago today
Washington State women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge issued an apology for violating local health guidelines after Pullman police broke up a gathering of approximately two dozen people at her home. Ethridge was ticketed, and paid a $150 fine, for the incident, which was in violation of the physical distancing guidelines put in place several weeks ago by the city to limit the potential spread of COVID-19. Ethridge was given an infraction Aug. 28. … COVID-19 has been detected in samples of wastewater taken from sewers on the University of Idaho campus, according to a UI research team. Wastewater samples from eight specific on-campus living areas were collected and analyzed last week by researchers with assistance from facilities staff. Results from the study indicate that two of the eight residence areas show evidence of the virus. Students who live in those areas were notified of the results over the weekend and will be tested for COVID-19 this week.
2016 Five years ago today
The Latah County Annex welcomed visitors for the first time Thursday afternoon, as guests were able to preview the new home for the county Department of Motor Vehicles and the state Driver’s Licensing offices in Moscow. More than 50 people stopped by the building on 200 S. Almon Street, a half block north of West Third Street to check out the new space and enjoy free food and drinks. … Abbey Blum collected 20 kills as Troy High School pulled off a rare sweep of heated rival Genesee in a Whitepine League Division I volleyball match. Lindsey Kwate provided six kills and three aces as Troy (7-3) stayed unbeaten in five WPL matches while handing Genesee its first conference loss. Olivia Nelson added 10 digs.
2011 10 years ago today
Two of Pullman’s most prominent residents spent Thursday morning looking toward the year 2020 and sharing their visions of growth with city officials and community members. Ed Schweitzer, president of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, and Elson Floyd, president of Washington State University, were the keynote speakers at the inaugural Pullman 2020 event at the SEL Event Center. The city of Pullman is embarking on the monumental job of updating its comprehensive plan, the last version of which was adopted in 1999. … A former University of Idaho student and her parents are seeking a jury trial in Latah County Second District Court to determine if the university, Idaho State Board of Education and several Greek organizations should be held responsible for the student’s September 2009 fall from a third-story fraternity house window. The former student and her parents filed the lawsuit and are seeking monetary compensation for medical, travel and other expenses.