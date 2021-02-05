2020 One year ago today
Moscow Rep. Bill Goesling expects to be “bloodied” over his vote to repeal school English, science and math standards. Nevertheless, the first-term Republican lawmaker said the current standards haven’t led to improved academic results and need to be revamped. The three Democrats on the House Education Committee opposed the move, as did the chairman and vice chairman. … In voting in lockstep with their parties, Idaho’s Republican senators voted to acquit President Donald Trump of two articles of impeachment, while Washington’s Democratic senators voted in favor of his removal. Idaho’s Mike Crapo and Jim Risch voted against both impeachment counts against Trump, as did all Republican senators besides Utah’s Mitt Romney. Washington’s Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell joined all Democrats in voting to convict Trump.
2016 Five years ago today
The Whitman County auditor says a ballot mix-up that has angered and concerned school officials in the Oakesdale School District has been resolved and shouldn’t have any effect on the district’s maintenance and operations levy. Oakesdale School District Superintendent Jacob Dingman recently complained in an email to the auditor about failed attempts to clear up and resolve the problem, which came about after 25 ballots intended for voters in Tekoa were inadvertently sent to Oakesdale voters. … A collaborative research team made up of personnel from four area universities is determined to divine the well-kept secrets of one of the Northwest’s more mysterious creatures — the pygmy rabbit.
2011 10 years ago today
The University of Idaho College of Science is trying to make the best of what it has by establishing a new minor in climate change in the Department of Geography. If approved by the Idaho State Board of Education, students of all majors could begin adopting the interdisciplinary minor this fall. College of Science Dean Scott Wood said the program can be established largely by utilizing the expertise of existing UI faculty members. … Fatma Bouhlaland and more than 150 students, faculty and community members marched down Moscow’s Main Street. Her right hand clutched a mobile microphone as the group snaked its way into a semi circle in Friendship Square. Her left fist punched the air, punctuating each word of their message. Freedom. Democracy. Peace. Bouhlal and the others were participants of the March for Solidarity, an event organized by University of Idaho students to show support for the protestors of Egypt and other countries in the area facing political unrest.