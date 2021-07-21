2020 One year ago today
The Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center will open for the first time this year, but swimmers will only be able to use the lap pool. The Moscow City Council made the decision — with a 5-1 vote — to open the lap pool portion of the aquatics center at its regular council meeting at City Hall. Sandra Kelly was the lone dissenting vote. “I think the risks are minimal under this plan, and I’m certainly willing to go for it,” Moscow Parks and Recreation Director Dwight Curtis said. … The Veterinary Teaching Hospital at WSU sees all sorts of animals come through its doors. Marcie Logsdon, a clinical faculty member at the hospital, said it covers a large portion of the surrounding population with standard care but also can cover emergencies — like when Terri the tortoise came in. Terri arrived after being run over by a vehicle. She was missing a portion of her top shell. Hospital staff think Terri is between 7 and 15 years old. But animals of her species, African spur-thighed tortoise, can get as old as 100.
2016 Five years ago today
A 20-year-old Moscow man was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Coeur d’Alene to 16 months in prison and three years of probation for threatening violence on Moscow and Pullman police officers and their families in 2015. The man pleaded guilty to communicating interstate threats in federal court. He posted the threats — which prosecutors said were graphic — on Facebook while he was visiting family in Germany. He was being investigated for burglary in Whitman County at the time. … Collaboration was the constant theme during a joint meeting of the city councils and other officials from Moscow and Pullman at the 1912 Center in Moscow. Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert, Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson and executive director of the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Tony Bean talked about the major construction taking place for runway realignment at the airport and the cooperation between the two cities on the project. Bean said workers moved 40,000 cubic yards of dirt Monday.
2011 10 years ago today
The University of Idaho and Washington State University have decided not to renew their intercampus commuter shuttle agreement with Wheatland Express. That means students, faculty, staff and community members who rely on the August-through-May bus service between the two campuses will need to find other forms of transportation beginning next month. Unfortunately, the existing program is not economically feasible,” said Bridgette Brady, WSU’s parking and transportation director. … With decreases in state funding and the end of federal stimulus dollars, the Pullman School District will look to maintain a $20.7 million budget by drawing down reserve funds in the 2011-12 fiscal year. It will also look to the residents of Pullman to support the district with three possible levies tentatively slated for a February 2012 election.