2018 One year ago today
With more than 4,300 freshman students set to swarm WSU’s residence halls in just one week, university officials say they are still looking to provide a couple hundred students a place to sleep come Aug. 15 — WSU’s official move-in day. WSU Vice President of Marketing and Communications Phil Weiler said the university is expecting its largest influx of freshman students in its 128-year history, forcing the university to find extra bed space anywhere possible. … Pullman and Moscow pumped almost 25 million fewer gallons of water in June and July compared to the two summer months last year, and officials are crediting a focus on conservation methods and weather as the reasons for the reduction in water usage.
2014 Five years ago today
A driving under the influence arrest affects more than a driver’s criminal record. It can also put a dent in their bank account. In Pullman, a DUI conviction can cost a driver more than $10,000, according to a recent study by NerdWallet, a consumer-focused financial website. The study adds up the cost of the fine, attorney’s fees, insurance increases and ignition interlock fees that a driver incurs after a DUI conviction. ... A former Camp Grizzly Boy Scout counselor serving time in state prison for multiple charges of sexual abuse involving youths will participate by telephone in an upcoming court hearing that stems from his latest appeal.
2009 10 years ago today
Sheriff Wayne Rausch plans to propose a noise ordinance for Latah County. Rausch said the ordinance is necessary because noise complaints currently are prosecuted through state-defined misdemeanor disturbing the peace citations. He said the state code doesn’t always fit the nature of a noise complaint, making them difficult to prosecute. Rausch said state code is intentionally vague to allow for counties and cities to fill in the gaps at their own discretion. ... Bob Towse understands the importance of keeping city waterways clean. He is aware of the Pullman’s push to adopt an illicit discharge ordinance to cut back on offenders who pollute the waterways, but said he won’t be spying on his neighbors.
1994 25 years ago today
A new 85-lot proposed development took one more step toward approval at Monday night’s Troy City Council meeting, despite more than three hours of community criticism and the threat of a lawsuit. Citizens told the city council they did not feel they were included in the discussion of the proposed Cougar Ridge development, a 135-acre subdivision. … George Baldwin gives patient directions to his volunteer crew of loaders from the back of the truck. Baldwin watches as member of the Moscow Sister City Association loaded up 3,500 pounds of school supplies and clothing. Final destination: Villa El Carmen, Nicaragua, Moscow’s sister city in Central America.