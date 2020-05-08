2019 One year ago today
The University of Idaho’s net worth dipped $54 million. While UI officials acknowledge expenditures for fiscal 2018 were around $21 million higher than revenues generated in the same year, the majority of the drop was caused by a change in financial reporting standards that recently took effect, counting retiree benefits as a liability. … Firefighters from the Idaho Department of Lands, U.S. Forest Service, Nez Perce Tribe, Clearwater Potlatch Timber Protection Association and PotlatchDeltic are battling a 300-acre blaze about eight miles north of Harvard. The fire, burning near the junction of Prospect and Meadow creeks, started on industrial timber land and is burning in heavy logging slash.
2015 Five years ago today
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has turned over the management of the camping area at Spring Valley Reservoir near Troy to Latah County. While overnight camping at the park has been free, that will no longer be the case, as the county plans to charge a $10 fee per day to campers, along with a $30 reservation fee and $50 deposit for large groups’ events. … A Moscow “jury” decided that Detail Security Inc. was responsible for damages incurred after one of its employees allegedly used a Taser on a young woman he perceived as a threat. Both sides were represented by the Logos School Mock Trial Team — Idaho’s mock trial state champions, practicing for nationals.
2010 10 years ago today
Moscow Junior High School teacher Ingrid Spence has taken her skills to a rural Ukranian classroom as part of a program run by the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. She was one of 40 U.S. teachers selected to spend six weeks at American schools learning about U.S. teaching methods, and another two weeks teaching in a foreign classroom. … Pullman Police arrested three men on suspicion of possession of more than 1 pound of marijuana, more than 250 Ecstasy pills, LSD, powdered cocaine, Psilocybin mushrooms and a stolen .40-caliber pistol this week. The case started when police received a report that three men were repeatedly hitting another man outside of a Pullman apartment. By the time police responded, the alleged attackers were gone.