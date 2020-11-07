2019 One year ago today
With the unveiling of its new Mobile Health Care Unit, an official from the Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine says this is just the first in what is envisioned to be a fleet of traveling clinics that would roam rural Washington. … The University of North Dakota has announced former University of Idaho President Chuck Staben will visit the school’s Grand Forks campus as one of six finalists for the UND presidency. During his two-day visit, Staben will participate in a set of forums addressing students, staff, faculty and the surrounding community. Staben’s presidency with UI began in March 2014. New UI President Scott Green took over as head administrator in July.
2015 Five years ago today
A WSU researcher recently proposed what he considers a viable solution to providing both a range of habitats for plants and animals and maintaining clean water throughout river corridors and floodplains. In research published in the journal Biological Conservation, Alex Fremier, associate professor in the school of the environment at WSU, explains an approach to connect habitats to one another using protected river corridors and floodplains, essentially making them “highways for animals.” … The Port of Whitman County is moving ahead with plans to expand Boyer Park, its popular dock-and-campground facility on the Snake River at Almota. The project includes adding 13 camping sites with 40-foot recreational vehicle pads and 110-amp electrical services, as well as four wooden cabins on a paved road by the beach.
2010 10 years ago today
For nearly 30 years, Marty Godchaux taught crystallography and other geography courses at Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts as a volcanologist. Now that she’s a retired Moscow resident, she’s taken on teaching in another capacity. For the last several months, Godchaux has volunteered as a tutor with the Literacy Council of the Palouse to teach English as a second language to Rosario Guerrero of Panama, who moved to the area after she met and married her husband. … Regional landowners may have an increased opportunity in 2011 to earn money for opening up their property to hunters. Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife received an $837,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to work on four programs across the state and an online hunting map. In Whitman, Garfield, Columbia and Walla Walla counties, private landowners who allow hunters on their property could earn around $1 an acre.