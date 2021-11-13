2020 One year ago
Buddy Levy, a Moscow resident and author, recently received national acclaim for his book, “Labyrinth of Ice: The Triumphant and Tragic Greely Polar Expedition.” The book won a 2020 National Outdoor Book Award in the “History/Biography” category. “Labyrinth of Ice” is about the Greely polar expedition forced to make a desperate escape from the frozen north, “It is one of the most harrowing expeditions of polar history,” said Ron Watters, chairman of the National Outdoor Book Awards. ... Washington State University sorority members raised $5,200 in one week for Pullman Regional Hospital employees. The money was used to purchase 140 gift cards from local businesses for the PRH staff. Bella Sumner, Kappa Kappa Gamma philanthropy chairwoman and fundraiser organizer, said in the news release the sorority members wanted to show the hospital staff how much they appreciate their hard work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
2016 Five years ago
Children of all ages ran from station to station inside the Palouse Discovery Science Center during its annual Families Together Family Unity Party. Denise Wetzel, executive director of Families Together, said her organization is mostly known for serving children with disabilities, but the event was meant for everyone. ... Chants of “build bridges not walls,” “love and inclusion, that’s our solution” and “No Donald Trump, no KKK, no racist, fascist USA” echoed throughout Friendship Square in Moscow as hundreds gathered to protest the nation’s president-elect. Protesters took turns expressing their post-election thoughts, how they believe the nation is being divided by Trump and to share instances of hate they’ve witnessed since Tuesday’s election.
2011 10 years ago
During the second annual MoscowRade fashion show, audience members watched as a stream of local models and designers displayed unique and unusual outfits onstage. The parade began with “Joyful May,” an ensemble put together by 15-year-old Audrey Smalldridge of Moscow. She said her inspiration was “springtime,” so her outfit included a giant, rainbow umbrella hung with shining streamers representing raindrops. After Smalldridge came an array of diverse concepts, with one woman dressed as the Lady Sophia from sixth-century Constantinople, while another model wore “Bags to Britches,” an outfit made entirely out of plastic grocery sacks.